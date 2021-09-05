4-year-old boy on life support after shooting inside Woodlawn home

CHICAGO — There’s anger and despair among the Chicago community as a 4-year-old boy clings to life after being critically wounded by a stray bullet in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night.

Mychal Moultry Jr. is on life support at Comer Children’s Hospital.

The father of 4-year-old Mychal spoke out Sunday, saying his son is the best little boy any parent could ask for. In a phone interview with WGN, Mychal Moultry Sr. said his son is the perfect kid.

“Every parent loves him,” he said. “Everyone would want a kid just like him.”

Mychal’s favorite colors are red and blue. The family said he also loves the Lightning McQueen character from the movie “Cars.” He’s also a big softball fan and loves trips to the beach.

“We are supposed to go to my mom’s to do a family ceremony, initiating our blessings and our love for him to have a recovery,” the father said. “We’re going to do his favorite color. Just like a little release to God.”

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when a bullet struck the sleeping child through a window from an unknown direction.

Mychal, who was visiting the city, was struck in the head. The boy’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also injured in the incident by glass fragments.

Community activists gathered outside Comer’s Children Hospital, outraged by the shooting of another child.

“His mother carried him four years ago,” said community activist Andrew Holmes before getting emotional.

“All these children getting shot in Chicago. They have a plan in effect for the Labor Day weekend. Right now, it seems like we don’t see no officials. Where is this plan at?” said Marvin Edwards of 100 Men Standing.

There have been at least three other children shot over Labor Day weekend in Chicago, adding to more than 280 juvenile shooting victims so far this year citywide.

A $9,000 reward is now being offered by a trio of community organizations for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting of 4-year-old Mychal.