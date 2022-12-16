CHICAGO — Four teens are facing felony charges for a vehicular hijacking that took place in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood on December 5.

According to the charges, two girls, 15 and 17, are facing a felony count of vehicular hijacking and aggravated weapon and the 17-year-old is facing another felony count of great bodily harm.

The two boys, 14 and 16, are also facing a felony count of vehicular hijacking and aggravated weapon and the 16-year-old is also facing a felony charge of great bodily harm.

Police say four individuals were responsible for taking a car from a woman by force while armed with a knife in the 5000 block of South Racine Avenue around 1:37 a.m.

The 17-year-old girl struck the woman with a knife while the 16-year-old boy battered the woman causing serious injury.

The children were placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no additional information at this time.