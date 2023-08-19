CHICAGO — Four teenagers were shot in the North Lawndale neighborhood late Friday evening, with two of the victims currently in critical condition.

According to Chicago Police, two offenders approached a large gathering in the 3500 Block of W. 13th Place at 11:50 p.m. and fired multiple shots into the crowd. All four victims, ages 17 through 19, were transported to Mout Sinai Hospital.

A 19-year-old male suffered six gunshot wounds to the left side of his body and is in critical condition along with an 18-year-old female, who was shot in the upper back. Two other victims are in good condition: A 17-year-old male who was hit in the right leg and left arm, and another 17-year-old male who was shot twice in the right buttocks.

Police found over 30 shell casings in the area around the shooting.

There are currently no suspects in custody as Chicago Police Area 4 detectives continue to investigate.