CHICAGO — Four teen boys were shot Wednesday evening while on the front porch of an Englewood residence.

Police said the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Union. A 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys were on the porch when they were all shot by an unknown suspect.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and transported to Mount Sinai in fair condition. Police said all three of the 15-year-old boys were transported to various hospitals in good condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.