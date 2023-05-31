CHICAGO — Police are searching for the person who shot four people outside a store in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of South Halsted around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a group of people were on the sidewalk outside a store when an unknown person began shooting in their direction from a grey Dodge Durango.

Four people were struck. A 36-year-old man was shot in the head and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 34-year-old man was shot twice in the buttocks and once in the abdomen and was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 43-year-old man was shot twice in the left leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A woman suffered a graze wound to the arm and received medical attention on the scene.

It is unknown if the victims were the intended target. No further details have been provided at this time.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.