CHICAGO — Four people were shot following an argument on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 1:36 a.m. Tuesday on the 4700 block of West Gladys. Police said a group of people were in a verbal altercation with another group when an unknown person fired shots in the direction of the group.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right buttocks and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 20-year-old man was shot in the left arm and groin area, and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right shin and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Another 18-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the left shoulder and refused medical attention.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.