4 shot on Chicago’s West Side, paramedics say

CHICAGO — Four people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago’s West Side — the city’s second mass shooting in less than 24 hours.

According to paramedics, three men and one woman were shot in the 3800 block of W. Monroe in Garfield Park.

Two men were taken to Mount Sinai. A third male victim and a woman were taken to Stroger.

All shooting victims are stable, paramedics added.

Police did not immediately release details on the shooting.

Tuesday night’s shooting marked the city’s second of the day where four or more people were injured. Earlier, eight people were shot, four fatally, during a party on the South Side.

