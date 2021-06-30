4 shot, including two 15-year-olds, in Little Village

CHICAGO – Four men were shot Wednesday night after someone from a vehicle opened fire in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

According to police, around 8:15 p.m., a dark-colored SUV approached the four walking in the 2200 block of Millard Ave. Gunfire erupted, resulting in one 15-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks and another 15-year-old being shot in the thigh.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Police say an 18-year-old male victim was shot in the foot. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Another 18-year-old male was shot in leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police added.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.