CHICAGO — Four people were shot early Wednesday in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

According to Chicago fire officials, the four people were shot near 56th Street and Ada Street at what neighbors said was a Fourth of July gathering.

Two were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The condition of the other two people are not yet known.

Ada Street is currently closed from 57th Street to Garfield. Westbound 56th Street is closed between Throop and Loomis.

Residents tell WGN News about 100 people were in attendance of the block party celebrating the holiday when gunfire errupted.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.