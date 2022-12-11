CHICAGO — Four people were shot, three fatally, while they were standing on the street early Sunday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to police.

Around 2:30 a.m. near North Central Avenue and West School Street, a person, a male, fired shots at the people and then left the scene in a dark-colored SUV, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

A 50-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman were all killed, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and is in critical condition, police said.

Their identities haven’t been released.

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation by Area 5 detectives.