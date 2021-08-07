4 shot, 3 critically injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting on Chicago’s West Side Saturday night has left four people injured, with three people currently in critical condition, according to police.

Police said four men were standing near the street in the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue just before 7:10 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle and an occupant inside opened fire.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

A 20-year-old man was struck in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was struck to the side and back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was struck to the hand and leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was struck to the leg and back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.