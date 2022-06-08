CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man who shot and wounded four people on a sidewalk in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of S. Lawndale. According to police, the group was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown man approached them and fired shots.

Police said a 43-year-old woman walked into St. Anthony’s Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. A 30-year-old woman walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the face. A 27-year-old man was transported in good condition to Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the left leg. A 26-year-old man was also transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.