CHICAGO — Four people were shot after a physical altercation that took place at a River North nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to reports, a group of individuals were in a physical altercation at the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when two men fired shots.

A total of four people were shot including a 30-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the same hospital where he is listed in good condition.

Another man, 30, was shot in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in good condition as well.

A 24-year-old woman was also shot in the leg but is in good condition at the same hospital, police say.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene and an individual was placed into custody.

Police are still investigating the incident.