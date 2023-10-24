CHICAGO — Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that killed a man and injured three others in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood.

The fatal shooting happened around 9:11 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of South Justine. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call and found four victims in an alley with gunshot wounds.

A 35-year-old man sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 60-year-old woman was shot in the head and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition. A 52-year-old woman was shot in the upper right thigh and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 64-year-old man was shot in the right forearm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police said witnesses stated they saw a man shooting at the mouth of the alley and then fled the scene.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.