CHICAGO — Four men were injured, one fatally after a shooting in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said a group of men were standing on a sidewalk near the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue around 8:15 p.m. when a black charger approached, and an unknown individual fired shots from inside the car.

According to police, a 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Another man, 24, sustained a gunshot wound to the left knee and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Another 27-year-old man sustained three gunshot wounds to the inner thigh and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

A fourth victim, 58, was shot in the hip and lower back and is in good condition at the hospital.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.