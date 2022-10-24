CHICAGO — Four people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Four individuals were standing next to a dark-colored sedan at the 3200 block of West 30th Street around 1:15 a.m. when shots were fired from the car.

A 36-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another 29-year-old woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wound to the abdomen and left arm.

A man, 26, was also transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a 27-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the back and refused EMS.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.