CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for the suspect who shot four people, one critically, on the city’s North Side.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of West Division around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to a person shot and found multiple gunshot victims.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was struck once on the leg and is listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 28-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and is listed in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and is listed in good condition at Stroger.

A 24-year-old man was struck on the thigh and is listed in good condition at Stroger.

Police said further investigation reveals the victims were shot by a male offender who fled the scene in a black sedan.

No one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.