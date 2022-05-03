CHICAGO — Four people were wounded in a shooting in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

According to police, three people were inside a blue Dodge Durango stopped at a red light on the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when two men fired shots from the sidewalk.

All three people inside the Durango were injured. A 38-year-old man was shot in the back, a 28-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the legs and back. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The 38-year-old and 31-year-old were both in critical condition. The 28-year-old was in fair condition.

A 26-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck in the leg and taken by fire officials in fair condition to Stroger Hospital.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.