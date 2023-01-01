CHICAGO — Four teens were shot — one fatally — near Washington Park Sunday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5600 block of South Prairie Avenue around 1:19 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up next to a silver Kia and opened fire, hitting all four occupants of the Kia.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead on scene, while another teen is in critical condition, and the two other teens in the car are in fair condition. Police said the victims were all 14-17 years old.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle — the Silver Kia — was previously reported stolen on Dec. 30.

A $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this case. Anyone with information that can aid CPD in their investigation can file anonymous tips online at cpdtip.com.

No other information is available at this time.