4 people shot in South Austin

CHICAGO — Four people were injured in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.

A group of people were standing outside on the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when two men came out of a gangway and opened fire.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and transported in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital along with a 37-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the face and shoulder and transported in serious condition to Stroger Hospital along with a 34-year-old man in fair condition who was shot in the leg and arm.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.