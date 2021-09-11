4 shot, 1 killed in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were injured in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side Saturday afternoon, with one person shot currently in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the individuals were in the 900 block of East 79th Street at approximately 4:55 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove by and an occupant inside began firing shots towards the group of people.

A 26-year-old man was struck to the ankle and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was struck to the head and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead

A 28-year-old man was struck to the leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 27-year-old man was struck to the leg and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

There is currently no other information available.