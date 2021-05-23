4 people injured in Park Forest shooting

PARK FOREST, Ill. — A shooting in Park Forest early Sunday morning left four people injured, according to police.

Police said officers on foot in the downtown area heard shots fired just after 1 a.m. outside of a theater venue in the 300 block of Artist Walk. The shootings is believed to be in connection with a private party held at the theater.

Officers responded immediately but no suspect was seen in the area. A 29-year-old man from Matteson, a 31-year-old man from Country Club Hills, a 30-year-old woman from Harvey and a 33-year-old man from Country Club Hills were discovered injured at the scene.

The victims were treated by Park Forest and Matteson paramedics, with 3 of the victims being transported to an area hospital by paramedics. The 4th victim self-transported to the hospital.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police said more than one firearm is believed to have been involved in the shooting and that an active investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Park Forest police at 708-748-1309.