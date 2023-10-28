CHICAGO — Four people are injured after a shooting in the city’s Hanson Park neighborhood overnight.

According to police, a group of individuals were leaving a gathering near the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and an individual fired shots from the vehicle.

An 18-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and left thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Another 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition/ A 19-year-old man also sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and is in good condition.

A fourth victim, a 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and left thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.