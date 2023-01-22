CHICAGO — Six people were injured when a driver crashed into a car and hit pedestrians who were standing on a sidewalk in River North Saturday night.

Police reported that a man in a sedan was driving eastbound at the 600 block of North Wabash Avenue around 7:49 p.m. when he struck a Prius in traffic and then struck four pedestrians that were standing at the corner of a sidewalk.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were also transported to the same hospital in good condition. Another 30-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old man and woman in the Prius were taken to Rush Hospital in good condition. The driver of the Prius refused medical attention on the scene.

Police said the two men and a woman who drove the sedan fled the scene.

Police are actively investigating the incident.