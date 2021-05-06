4 men shot in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO — Four men were shot in the city’s South Shore neighborhood late Wednesday evening.

Chicago police said the men were on a porch on the 6900 block of South Cornell Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday when three men approached them and fired shots.

A 39-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the upper chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

The third victim, 33, was shot in the chest and arm and is in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

Lastly, a 31-year-old was shot in the leg and is in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one has been taken into custody.