CHICAGO — Four men are in critical condition after a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 6500 block of South King Drive around 6:20 p.m. for a group of men hit by gunfire inside of a residence.

When police arrived on scene, they found four men who were shot.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Two 28-year-old men were also shot; one in the hip and the other in the chest. The 28-year-old shot in the hip was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, while the 28-year-old shot in the chest self transported to U of C in critical condition.

A fourth man, 39, was also shot in the back and taken by ambulance to U of C in critical condition.

Police said a female of unknown age was transported to Area headquarters for questioning, and three weapons were recovered from the scene of the incident.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.

Area detectives are continuing to investigate.