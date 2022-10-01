MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in serious condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police say.
According to officials, a person in a dodge charger was travelling at high speed on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted a multiple vehicle crash and explosion.
Two people were transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition and were later pronounced dead, according to police.
One of those pronounced dead was 20-year-old Carlos Mendoza.
The driver of the dodge is in critical condition.
There is no additional information at this time. Police are still investigating.