4 injured in Park Manor shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were hospitalized after a shooting in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before midnight Saturday on the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue. Two women and two men were outside when someone drove up on a red moped and opened fire.

A 28-year-old woman was shot three times and a 31-year-old man was shot in the head. They are both in critical condition.

Another 28-year-old woman and another 31-year-old man were both shot in the thigh and were stabilized.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.