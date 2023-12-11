CHICAGO — Four people, including the alleged shooter, were injured after a shooting inside a home on the Far South Side on Monday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on the second floor of a residence in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue in Brainerd.

Police say four people were gathered in the home when an argument broke out between them. Officers say that is when a 16-year-old boy allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire.

Police say a 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man suffered critical injuries in the shooting and another 15-year-old boy was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

The 16-year-old who allegedly opened fire was also injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Police say an investigation by Area Two detectives is underway and officers have not provided details on if anyone was taken into custody.