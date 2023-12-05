CHICAGO — Four people are in custody following a pursuit on the South Side involving a stolen vehicle Monday night.

Just before 7 p.m., officers followed a white Infinity, that was reported stolen, onto the Dan Ryan from 76th Street.

The vehicle exited the Dan Ryan at 87th and continued to Halsted. They then returned to the expressway and CPD said officers did not follow.

Illinois State Police, along with their helicopter above, followed the vehicle to 79th Street, where they were involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Four males fled on foot and were taken into custody by CPD in the 7800 block of South Wabash.

Three weapons were recovered and charges are pending.