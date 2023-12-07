CHICAGO — Four people are in custody after an armed robbery that led to a police chase and ended in a crash in Brighton Park overnight.

Police said the incident occurred near the 2000 block of West 38th Street around 12:30 a.m. near Damen Avenue where a black sedan jumped the curb and struck a gate before stopping.

According to police, a chase ensued and within 20 minutes, all four individuals involved were taken into custody.

One person was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a police dog.

There were no other injuries reported.