4 in custody after 2 men kidnapped, carjacked, robbed in Kenwood

CHICAGO — Four people were taken into custody after two men were kidnapped, carjacked and robbed in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood.

Two separate incidents occurred, and both started when the men met up with the same woman they met online at the same address.

Police said the first incident started around 10 p.m. Tuesday night at a home near 47th Street and South Ingleside Avenue. Police said he was attacked by four men wearing ski masks who were armed with a handgun.

After being punched in the face multiple times, he was forced into his 2014 white Jeep Wrangler, driven to South Saginaw Avenue and forced to get out of the Jeep after the suspects took his phone.

The man was able to call police using a passerby’s phone.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

About 30 minutes later, police said the men and woman struck again. Police said this time a 21-year-old man met with the woman at the same South Ingleside Avenue address.

The man was also punched multiple times. He tried to run away but was caught by the suspects who flashed a handgun and knife.

Police said he was forced into his tan Dodge Nitro and was allegedly driven to the 6700 block of South Stony Island and was forced to withdraw money from an ATM. He was then kicked out of his vehicle and his wallet was stolen.

The suspects took off but were stopped by police and placed into custody.

The first man’s white Jeep was also recovered.

Police have not released names or charges of the suspect, nor if the woman involved has been arrested.

No further information was provided.