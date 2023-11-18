CHICAGO — Four businesses in the Edgewater neighborhood were targets of smash and grabs early Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said an unknown number of thieves smashed the glass to the front entry door of four businesses in the 6000 block of North Broadway Street, where thieves damaged the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Patio Beef, one of the four businesses burglarized Saturday morning, told WGN News their workers showed up Saturday morning and found broken windows and doors. Owners said security cameras caught the thieves breaking in, where they took cash registers and broke into store safes.

Patio Beef owners and employees said the three other businesses broken into were Edge of Sweetness Bakery, Wing Stop and Everything Dollar, which are all found in the 6000 block of North Broadway Street.

Police have no one in custody, as Area Five detectives continue to investigate.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police to an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online with CPD at cpdtip.com.