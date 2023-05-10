CHICAGO — Three men and a juvenile have been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston.

Trevell Breeland, 19, Joseph Brooks, 19, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and a 16-year-old boy have all been charged with first-degree murder. CPD said the 16-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Interim Supt. Eric Carter said the group was responsible for several robberies and motor vehicle thefts prior to the shooting.

“She was a beloved daughter, sister and friend who wanted to make a difference in this world,” Carter said during a Wednesday morning news conference.

On early Saturday morning, Preston had just returned from a shift in the 5th District when she was shot in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue at around 1:42 a.m.

According an analysis of police radio traffic and sources, she was found at around 2:15 a.m. by a traffic officer. At the time of the shooting, authorities were made aware of a ShotSpotter alert.

At around 2:02 a.m., Preston’s Apple Watch sent a distress 911 call.

Police have not publicly stated a reason for the response time, but a source told WGN News there were not enough squad cars available.

Officer Areanah Preston

Preston was set to graduate with a master’s degree in Law from Loyola University Chicago Saturday — with dreams one day of joining the FBI to further a career investigating sex crimes, according to Loyola Law Professor Sara Block.

At her vigil Tuesday night, CPD Cmdr. Tyrone Pendarvis said he was among the first to hear the news.

“That could happen to any one of us,” he said. “Knowing how she handled herself on the street, I never would have thought it would have been her.”

Preston with fellow officer Lesley Butler

The following day after the deadly shooting, CPD reported a SWAT incident occurred in the 7600 block of South Bishop Avenue around 8:25 p.m. In that incident, sources told WGN News several individuals connected to the shooting were taken into custody.

Police said around 20 minutes after the shooting, the vehicle used was found after it was intentionally set on fire.

A list of the full charges is below.

Trevell Breeland:

First-degree murder

Murder, other forcible felony

Two counts of robbery, armed with a firearm

Possesion of a stolen vehicle

Burglary

Arson

Joseph Brooks:

First-degree murder

Murder, other forcible felony

Murder, strong probability of death

Five counts of armed robbery

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Burglary

Jakwon Buchanan:

First-degree murder

Murder, other forcible felony

Armed robbery

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Burglary

Arson

Unlawful use of a weapon, machine gun

Aggravated unlawful use of a firearm

16-year-old boy:

First-degree murder

Murder, other forcible felony

Armed robbery

Possession of stolen vehicle

Burglary

Arson

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.