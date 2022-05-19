CHICAGO — Two men and two teenagers were charged in connection with a deadly shooting and carjacking that injured two police officers on the South Side.



Antonio Gonzalez,19, and Isaac Corona, 25, along with two juveniles, 17 and 16, have been charged in a series of crimes that happened Monday afternoon.



Police said it started with a drive-by shooting from a stolen car that killed a 21-year-old man near 51st and Elizabeth Street. The four suspects then crashed the black Chevy at 57th Street and Damen Avenue.

Police said Gonzalez tried to carjack another vehicle and injured two officers trying to get away. The officer’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Gonzalez was charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm against a peace officer, felony aggravated battery against a peace officer and felony unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also issued three warrants.

Corona was charged with first degree murder.

The 17-year-old was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and two misdemeanors. The 16-year-old was charged with two misdemeanors including criminal trespassing.

The two men are due in bond court Thursday.