CHICAGO — Four men have been charged following a string of morning robberies Monday and a subsequent fiery crash.

Police arrested Dashun McGraw, 19, Marchelo Hicks, 21, Marcus Carter, 20, and Marquise Green, 20, Monday following four armed robberies earlier that day.

Police said they were taken into custody after striking a streets and sanitation in the 5100 block of North Oakley at around 10:45 a.m. The vehicle then erupted into flames and the four men were arrested hiding in a nearby garage after a neighbor tipped off Chicago police.

“It was pretty crazy. This is a real quiet neighborhood,” said Jaime Alvarado. “And you know it’s scary. It’s scary.”

Police believe the four are responsible for the following four armed robberies.

3:15 a.m. — 2400 block of West Berwyn

3:18 a.m. — 4300 block of North Leavitt

10:26 a.m. — 2100 block of North Claremont

10:39 a.m. — 4100 block of North Wolcott

All of the men were charged with four counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated robbery and four counts of robbery. Additionally, Hicks, Carter and Green were charged with unlawful use of a weapon after police said three guns were recovered.

They are all due in bond court on Wednesday.