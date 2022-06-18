CHICAGO — Chicago police announced a third arrest in connection with a deadly shooting on the Near North Side last month.

The May 19th shooting in the 800 block of North State Street left two dead and seven others wounded.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two male victims as Anthony Allen, 31, and Antonio Wade, 30.

Anthony Allen, 31, & Antonio Wade, 30, – courtesy Legal Help Firm

Witnesses said the incident started with a fight outside the McDonald’s by the Chicago CTA Red Line stop.

Now, a 17- year- old faces one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon after turning himself into police on Thursday.

Two other men are also facing charges in connection to the shooting.

Jaylun Sanders, 21, of Chicago, faces two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree attempted murder and other charges, Chicago police said in a statement Saturday night.

Kameron Abram, 20, of Riverdale, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and other charges.

A Cook County judge denied bond for both men and ordered them to remain jailed, calling the shooting a ‘massacre in the middle of Chicago.’