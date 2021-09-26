39-year-old woman seriously injured after being shot while sleeping inside South Shore home

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old woman is in serious condition after being shot while sleeping inside a home Sunday morning in the city’s South Shore community area, according to police.

Police said the woman was asleep in her bed in a home in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue just before 3:45 a.m. when she was shot by an unknown man who fled out the rear of the apartment.

The woman was struck to the chest, abdomen and right thigh and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

It is unknown how the perpetrator entered the apartment and there is no one in custody. The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.