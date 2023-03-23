CHICAGO — A man was shot early Thursday on the South Side by three other men firing shots from a sidewalk, police said.

At around 3:20 a.m., police responded to the 8100 block of South Ashland on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 39-year-old man was driving southbound on Ashland when three men fired shots from the sidewalk.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.