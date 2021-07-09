39-year-old man shot to death in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue just after 6:20 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside opened fire.

The 39-year-old man was struck in the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.