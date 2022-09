CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man was shot in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was walking on the 1000 block of West Catalpa Avenue around 12 a.m. early Friday morning when someone in a black sedan fired shots.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a graze wound to the right leg.

Police said a “possible offender” has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.