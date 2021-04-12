39-year-old man in critical condition following West Side shooting

CHICAGO A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood Sunday night that injured one other person, according to police.

Police said the man was in a car with a 29-year-old woman traveling southbound in the 1800 block of North Narragansett Avenue just before 11:40 p.m. when a person inside a black SUV opened fire.

The 39-year-old man was transported to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition a gunshot wound to the back.

The 29-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the neck and refused medical attention at the scene.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.

