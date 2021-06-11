39-year-old man dead, woman injured after Belmont Cragin shooting

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 4900 block of West Wrightwood Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found the man lying on the porch of a home with gunshot wounds to the chest and ankle.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 41-year-old woman was found lying on the porch with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. She was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Police said a relative of the two people shot was found walking nearby by officers and was taken in for further investigation.

No further information was provided. Police are investigating.

