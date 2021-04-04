38-year-old man injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting while traveling in his vehicle in Chicago’s Armour Square neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was traveling eastbound in the 200 block of West 37th Street just after 12:50 a.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain.

A bullet entered the rear window of the victim’s vehicle and struck him on the right arm.

The man was listed in good condition prior to transport to Mercy Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.