38-year-old man faces murder charges in connection with woman’s shooting death in Lakeview

CHICAGO A 38-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a woman in May.

Manuel Thompson of the 7200 block of South Coles Avenue was arrested Friday afternoon after he was identified as the perpetrator in the shooting death of 41-year-old Kendra Gardner.

Gardner was found unresponsive inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds on the afternoon of May 25, 2021 in the 3000 block of North Clifton Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson is due in Central Bond Court on July 5.

