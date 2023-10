CHICAGO — A woman was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting on the Southwest Side.

Just before 9:35 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was walking on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Narragansett.

A man driving a dark-colored SUV approached and fired shots at the woman, striking her in the body.

She died at Christ Hospital a short time later, CPD said.

No one is in custody.