37-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash following shooting in North Center

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash that followed a shooting between occupants of two vehicles in the city’s North Center neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a Toyota Camry and a black sedan were traveling westbound on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue with the unknown occupants inside each vehicle shooting at each other.

The Camry then struck a Nissan Rogue near the 2400 block of West Irving Park Road, causing a 37-year-old woman who was a passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. It is unknown which direction the Rogue was traveling.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Rogue, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for observation but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Following the crash, the occupants inside the Camry fled the scene on foot and have not been located. The black sedan continued driving and fled the scene.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives.