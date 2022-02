CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on North Michigan Avenue early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.