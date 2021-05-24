37-year-old man who shot woman in River North charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old Chicago man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting of a 35-year-old woman in River North Sunday morning, according to police.

Keith Longstreet of the 4100 block of West West End Avenue was arrested minutes after shooting and critically wounding a 35-year-old woman in the 200 block of West Illinois Street.

Longstreet was placed into custody in the 300 block of West Illinois Street without incident and is due in bond court on Monday.

No additional information is available.