CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s Northwest Side Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the man was sitting in his vehicle in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 7:45 p.m. when a dark vehicle pulled up and fired shots, striking the man to the chest.

The victim then tried to flee the scene and struck multiple parked cars, causing his vehicle to roll over. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.